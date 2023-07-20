UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) currently stands at $6.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.34 after starting at $5.98. The stock’s lowest price was $5.98 before closing at $5.99.

UWM Holdings Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.35 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.84 on 09/29/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of UWMC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -0.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 122.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.84 to $6.35. In the Financial sector, the UWM Holdings Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.59 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.25B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for UWM Holdings Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating UWM Holdings Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.23, with a change in price of +2.07. Similarly, UWM Holdings Corporation recorded 1,236,957 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.71%.

Examining UWMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UWMC stands at 59.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 58.58.

UWMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, UWM Holdings Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.77%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.85% and 89.21% respectively.

UWMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 90.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 57.21%. The price of UWMC fallen by 10.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.86%.