Understanding Wipro Limited Inc. (WIT) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.50%. The price of WIT increased 9.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.81%.

Wipro Limited (WIT) current stock price is $5.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.12 after opening at $5.09. The stock’s lowest point was $5.075 before it closed at $5.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wipro Limited’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.54 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $4.32, recorded on 04/19/23.

52-week price history of WIT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Wipro Limited’s current trading price is -7.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.32 and $5.54. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wipro Limited (WIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.02B and boasts a workforce of 249758 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Wipro Limited

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Wipro Limited as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 9 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.66, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, Wipro Limited recorded 1,879,567 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.13%.

WIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WIT stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

WIT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wipro Limited over the past 50 days is 98.25%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 96.92% and 94.92%, respectively, over the past 20 days.