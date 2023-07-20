Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tutor Perini Corporation’s current trading price is -14.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.90 and $9.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) currently stands at $8.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.54 after starting at $7.96. The stock’s lowest price was $7.8899 before closing at $7.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tutor Perini Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $9.60 on 02/08/23 and a low of $4.90 for the same time frame on 05/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 441.29M and boasts a workforce of 8100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.48, with a change in price of -0.45. Similarly, Tutor Perini Corporation recorded 398,059 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPC stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

TPC Stock Stochastic Average

Tutor Perini Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.56% and 83.32%, respectively.

TPC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.84%. The price of TPC fallen by 25.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.27%.