TransUnion: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 15.66B Market Cap

The stock of TransUnion (TRU) is currently priced at $79.57. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $81.80 after opening at $81.10. The day’s lowest price was $80.73 before the stock closed at $81.00.

TransUnion’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $90.08 on 07/22/22 and a low of $50.32 for the same time frame on 11/04/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TRU Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. TransUnion’s current trading price is -11.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.13%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $50.32 and $90.08. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TransUnion (TRU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.66B and boasts a workforce of 12200 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for TransUnion

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating TransUnion as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.53, with a change in price of +13.53. Similarly, TransUnion recorded 1,613,387 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.75%.

Examining TRU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRU stands at 1.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

TRU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TransUnion’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 82.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.51%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.12% and 83.81%, respectively.

TRU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 40.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TRU has fallen by 6.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.10%.