Startek Inc.: -27.81% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for Startek Inc. (SRT) currently stands at $3.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.40 after starting at $3.35. The stock’s lowest price was $3.12 before closing at $2.86.

Startek Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.53 on 01/11/23 and the lowest value was $2.64 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of SRT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Startek Inc.’s current trading price is -27.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.85%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.64 and $4.53. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 29220.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Startek Inc. (SRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.25M and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Startek Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Startek Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.28, with a change in price of -0.56. Similarly, Startek Inc. recorded 33,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.62%.

Examining SRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SRT stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

SRT Stock Stochastic Average

Startek Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.89%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.39% and 46.66%, respectively.

SRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.42%. The price of SRT fallen by 10.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.22%.