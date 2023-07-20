SigmaTron International Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 22.14M Market Cap

The stock of SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) is currently priced at $4.45. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.6631 after opening at $3.65. The day’s lowest price was $3.4901 before the stock closed at $3.53.

SigmaTron International Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.50 on 07/22/22 and a low of $2.07 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of SGMA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SigmaTron International Inc.’s current trading price is -47.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.98%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.07 and $8.50. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.34 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.14M and boasts a workforce of 3100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.12, with a change in price of +0.61. Similarly, SigmaTron International Inc. recorded 237,558 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.59%.

Examining SGMA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGMA stands at 1.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SGMA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SigmaTron International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 84.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.56% and 68.77%, respectively.

SGMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SGMA has fallen by 40.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.04%.