Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in ANGO Stock

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) stock is currently valued at $8.92. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $9.77 after opening at $9.69. The stock briefly dropped to $8.81 before ultimately closing at $9.74.

AngioDynamics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.74 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.18 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of ANGO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. AngioDynamics Inc.’s current trading price is -63.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.18 to $24.74. In the Healthcare sector, the AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 352.16M and boasts a workforce of 760 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.24, with a change in price of -3.75. Similarly, AngioDynamics Inc. recorded 356,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.60%.

Examining ANGO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANGO stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ANGO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AngioDynamics Inc. over the last 50 days is 8.89%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 4.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.96% and 19.35%, respectively.

ANGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -35.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -35.50%. The price of ANGO decreased -19.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.70%.