ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s current trading price is -23.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.03 and $7.70. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.7 million observed over the last three months.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) currently has a stock price of $5.89. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.89 after opening at $5.59. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.59 before it closed at $5.54.

The market performance of ReNew Energy Global Plc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $7.70 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.03, recorded on 03/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.69B and boasts a workforce of 1675 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Plc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ReNew Energy Global Plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.31, with a change in price of +0.96. Similarly, ReNew Energy Global Plc recorded 880,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.47%.

How RNW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RNW stands at 4.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.43.

RNW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ReNew Energy Global Plc over the last 50 days is at 71.37%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.42% and 53.34%, respectively.

RNW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RNW has leaped by -0.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.70%.