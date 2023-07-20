PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PLBY Group Inc.’s current trading price is -77.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.43 and $7.68. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.05 million observed over the last three months.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has a current stock price of $1.74. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.82 after opening at $1.67. The stock’s low for the day was $1.67, and it eventually closed at $1.65.

The stock market performance of PLBY Group Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $7.68 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.43, recorded on 06/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 140.05M and boasts a workforce of 497 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7752, with a change in price of -0.4050. Similarly, PLBY Group Inc. recorded 1,061,878 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.93%.

How PLBY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLBY stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

PLBY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 58.65%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.67% and 49.06%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PLBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -36.91% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -43.11%. The price of PLBY leaped by -6.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.98%.