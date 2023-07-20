Mastercard Incorporated: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -1.39% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is currently priced at $398.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $399.85 after opening at $398.00. The day’s lowest price was $396.31 before the stock closed at $398.27.

The market performance of Mastercard Incorporated’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $404.00 on 07/17/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $276.87 on 10/13/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Mastercard Incorporated’s current trading price is -1.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $276.87 to $404.00. In the Financial sector, the Mastercard Incorporated’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 375.58B and boasts a workforce of 29900 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated

As of right now, 28 analysts are rating Mastercard Incorporated as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 372.89, with a change in price of +44.42. Similarly, Mastercard Incorporated recorded 2,753,134 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.58%.

Examining MA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MA stands at 2.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.87.

MA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mastercard Incorporated over the last 50 days is 86.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 79.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.47% and 85.58%, respectively.

MA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MA has fallen by 6.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.55%.