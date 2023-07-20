Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is currently priced at $122.11. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $122.21 after opening at $119.46. The day’s lowest price was $119.46 before the stock closed at $119.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $138.83 on 04/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $83.62 on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of MPC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -12.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $83.62 to $138.83. In the Energy sector, the Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.78 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.47B and boasts a workforce of 17800 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.62, with a change in price of -3.41. Similarly, Marathon Petroleum Corporation recorded 3,886,796 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.72%.

Examining MPC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MPC stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.01.

MPC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.26%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.28% and 75.62% respectively.

MPC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MPC has fallen by 7.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.79%.