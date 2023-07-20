Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -4.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.50%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $44.53 and $98.18. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.51 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.33 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is $93.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $97.48 after opening at $96.75. The stock touched a low of $93.025 before closing at $96.79.

The market performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $98.18 on 07/18/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $44.53, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.37B and boasts a workforce of 949 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.99, with a change in price of +8.42. Similarly, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation recorded 2,010,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.92%.

How LSCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LSCC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LSCC Stock Stochastic Average

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 78.71%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.55% and 82.66%, respectively.

LSCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 43.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.62%. The price of LSCC fallen by 5.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.38%.