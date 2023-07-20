Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s current trading price is -84.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.30 and $2.65. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.64 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.59 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) is $0.41. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.3871 after opening at $0.3699. It dipped to a low of $0.352 before ultimately closing at $0.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.65 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value being $0.30 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.91M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6362, with a change in price of -0.9080. Similarly, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. recorded 516,550 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.79%.

How HILS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HILS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HILS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. over the past 50 days is 48.21%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 74.14% and 70.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HILS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HILS has fallen by 15.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.62%.