GOSS’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.55%. The price of GOSS fallen by 26.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.64%.

Currently, the stock price of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is $1.82. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.84 after opening at $1.63. The stock touched a low of $1.625 before closing at $1.60.

The stock market performance of Gossamer Bio Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $15.19 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.91, recorded on 04/18/23.

52-week price history of GOSS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -88.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.91 and $15.19. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.93 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.08 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 180.16M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3135, with a change in price of +0.0800. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc. recorded 2,856,840 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.60%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gossamer Bio Inc. over the past 50 days is 97.33%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 80.07% and 70.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.