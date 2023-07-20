Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Flex Ltd.’s current trading price is 1.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.28%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $14.52 and $28.48. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 3.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.37 million over the last three months.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) current stock price is $28.79. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $28.815 after opening at $28.555. The stock’s lowest point was $28.40 before it closed at $28.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flex Ltd.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $28.48 on 07/19/23, with the lowest value being $14.52 on 07/20/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.94B and boasts a workforce of 172108 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Flex Ltd.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Flex Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.74, with a change in price of +5.40. Similarly, Flex Ltd. recorded 4,081,596 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.09%.

How FLEX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLEX stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

FLEX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Flex Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 99.70%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.21% and 91.73%, respectively.

FLEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.41%. The price of FLEX increased 7.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.71%.