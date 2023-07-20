FDX Stock: A Voyage Through FedEx Corporation’s Finances

The current stock price for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is $260.26. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $261.79 after opening at $261.50. It dipped to a low of $257.91 before ultimately closing at $261.97.

The stock market performance of FedEx Corporation has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $265.60 on 07/18/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $141.92, recorded on 09/27/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of FDX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. FedEx Corporation’s current trading price is -2.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $141.92 and $265.60. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.67B and boasts a workforce of 191000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For FedEx Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating FedEx Corporation as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 227.33, with a change in price of +55.08. Similarly, FedEx Corporation recorded 2,151,873 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.84%.

FDX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FDX stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

FDX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FedEx Corporation over the past 50 days is 89.69%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.09% and 85.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 50.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.34%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FDX has fallen by 11.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.52%.