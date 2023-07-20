Exscientia plc (EXAI) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Exscientia plc’s current trading price is -39.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.09 and $13.20. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.34 million observed over the last three months.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) current stock price is $7.99. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $8.48 after opening at $7.72. The stock’s lowest point was $7.56 before it closed at $7.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Exscientia plc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.20 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value was $4.09 on 12/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 51.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04B and boasts a workforce of 481 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.28, with a change in price of +0.90. Similarly, Exscientia plc recorded 343,325 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.69%.

How EXAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXAI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

EXAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Exscientia plc over the last 50 days is at 77.97%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.04% and 70.85%, respectively.

EXAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 49.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.24%. The price of EXAI increased 11.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.45%.