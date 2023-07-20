ETSY’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Etsy Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $96.09. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $97.02 after opening at $93.82. It dipped to a low of $93.6901 before ultimately closing at $93.33.

The market performance of Etsy Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $149.91 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $80.44, recorded on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -35.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $80.44 and $149.91. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.08 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.4 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.97B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.15, with a change in price of -35.49. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,357,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.97%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Etsy Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 88.57%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.74% and 72.06%, respectively.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ETSY has fallen by 1.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.02%.