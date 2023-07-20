Can Akumin Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Akumin Inc. (AKU) has a current stock price of $0.18. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.1684 after opening at $0.168. The stock’s low for the day was $0.1585, and it eventually closed at $0.17.

Akumin Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.31 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value being $0.15 on 07/06/23.

52-week price history of AKU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Akumin Inc.’s current trading price is -92.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.15 and $2.31. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akumin Inc. (AKU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.05M and boasts a workforce of 3631 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5296, with a change in price of -0.9380. Similarly, Akumin Inc. recorded 370,141 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.75%.

AKU Stock Stochastic Average

Akumin Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.28%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.11% and 9.37%, respectively.

AKU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -75.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -82.94%. The price of AKU leaped by -36.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.39%.