Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -1.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $41.05 and $81.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.93 million over the last three months.

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is currently priced at $80.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $80.95 after opening at $80.02. The day’s lowest price was $79.91 before the stock closed at $80.84.

In terms of market performance, Arch Capital Group Ltd. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $81.39 on 07/17/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $41.05 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.84B and boasts a workforce of 5800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.63, with a change in price of +11.87. Similarly, Arch Capital Group Ltd. recorded 2,060,865 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACGL stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

ACGL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.76%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.54% and 94.81%, respectively.

ACGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACGL has fallen by 12.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.07%.