Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 2.12: Will the Stock Break Through?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) currently has a stock price of $3.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.275 after opening at $3.24. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.20 before it closed at $3.22.

The market performance of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $3.71 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.24, recorded on 03/28/23.

52-week price history of AMRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -7.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.24 and $3.71. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 97.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 986.83M and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.12, with a change in price of +1.23. Similarly, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,023,258 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.42%.

AMRX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMRX stands at 9.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.04.

AMRX Stock Stochastic Average

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 98.82%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.59% and 92.84%, respectively.

AMRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 72.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 58.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMRX has fallen by 16.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.83%.