American Electric Power Company Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) current stock price is $85.37. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $86.11 after opening at $84.76. The stock’s lowest point was $84.75 before it closed at $84.67.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $105.60 on 09/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $80.30, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AEP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current trading price is -19.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $80.30 and $105.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.83 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.98B and boasts a workforce of 16974 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Electric Power Company Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating American Electric Power Company Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.26, with a change in price of -5.34. Similarly, American Electric Power Company Inc. recorded 2,903,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.89%.

AEP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEP stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.52.

AEP Stock Stochastic Average

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 37.88%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.56% and 74.97%, respectively.

AEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.00%. The price of AEP increased 0.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.14%.