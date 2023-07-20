Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -6.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.68 and $19.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.3 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) currently stands at $17.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $18.8199 after starting at $18.65. The stock’s lowest price was $17.88 before closing at $18.62.

The market performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.14 on 07/17/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $6.68 on 07/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.17B and boasts a workforce of 705 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.84, with a change in price of +3.36. Similarly, Alphatec Holdings Inc. recorded 1,172,982 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.03%.

ATEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.39%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.46% and 87.26% respectively.

ATEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 45.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 38.40%. The price of ATEC fallen by 16.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.60%.