XP’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About XP Inc.’s Performance

At present, XP Inc. (XP) has a stock price of $23.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.40 after an opening price of $23.53. The day’s lowest price was $23.345, and it closed at $23.45.

XP Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $25.30 on 08/08/22 and a low of $10.30 for the same time frame on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of XP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. XP Inc.’s current trading price is -5.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $10.30 to $25.30. In the Financial sector, the XP Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 73.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.60B and boasts a workforce of 6928 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for XP Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating XP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.26, with a change in price of +10.66. Similarly, XP Inc. recorded 6,382,749 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +80.94%.

Examining XP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XP stands at 2.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

XP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for XP Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.53%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.40% and 59.36%, respectively.

XP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 55.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of XP has fallen by 9.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.94%.