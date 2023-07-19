W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current trading price is -54.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.62 and $9.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.96 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.22 million over the last three months.

The stock of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is currently priced at $4.16. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.19 after opening at $3.94. The day’s lowest price was $3.94 before the stock closed at $3.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

W&T Offshore Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.16 on 11/07/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.62 on 07/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 646.71M and boasts a workforce of 365 employees.

W&T Offshore Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating W&T Offshore Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.53, with a change in price of -1.14. Similarly, W&T Offshore Inc. recorded 2,545,312 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WTI stands at 11.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.70.

WTI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, W&T Offshore Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 58.92%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.21%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.76% and 61.28%, respectively.

WTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -25.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WTI has fallen by 2.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.71%.