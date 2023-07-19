Wayfair Inc.: Analyzing W Stock Trends

The stock price for Wayfair Inc. (W) currently stands at $71.45. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $73.73 after starting at $71.84. The stock’s lowest price was $71.25 before closing at $70.60.

In terms of market performance, Wayfair Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $76.35 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $28.11 on 10/14/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of W Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Wayfair Inc.’s current trading price is -6.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $28.11 to $76.35. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Wayfair Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Wayfair Inc. (W) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.33B and boasts a workforce of 15745 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.01, with a change in price of +21.64. Similarly, Wayfair Inc. recorded 5,608,378 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.45%.

W Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Wayfair Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.16%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.39% and 87.51% respectively.

W Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 117.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 65.28%. The price of W fallen by 33.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.07%.