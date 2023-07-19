Uncovering the Potential of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Stock

The present stock price for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is $1.14. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.22 after an opening price of $1.19. The stock briefly fell to $1.11 before ending the session at $1.20.

In terms of market performance, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.39 on 06/30/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.50 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of ATOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -17.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.50 to $1.39. In the Healthcare sector, the Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 144.35M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Atossa Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8256, with a change in price of +0.4200. Similarly, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. recorded 667,246 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.33%.

Examining ATOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATOS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATOS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 65.80%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 51.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.54% and 69.05%, respectively.

ATOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 115.70% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 33.60%. The price of ATOS fallen by 26.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.24%.