The Wendy’s Company’s Shares Reel: -2.46% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 4.46B Market Cap

The stock price for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) currently stands at $21.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.495 after starting at $21.36. The stock’s lowest price was $21.07 before closing at $21.18.

The market performance of The Wendy’s Company’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $23.90 on 05/10/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $18.50 on 09/29/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of WEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Wendy’s Company’s current trading price is -10.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.89%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $18.50 and $23.90. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.16 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.46B and boasts a workforce of 4833 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Wendy’s Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating The Wendy’s Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.93, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, The Wendy’s Company recorded 2,913,968 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.07%.

Examining WEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEN stands at 8.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.99.

WEN Stock Stochastic Average

The Wendy’s Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.06% and 14.51%, respectively.

WEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.05%. The price of WEN leaped by -4.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.33%.