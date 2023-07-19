The Macerich Company (MAC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Macerich Company’s current trading price is -15.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.38 and $14.51. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.66 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.79 million observed over the last three months.

The Macerich Company (MAC) current stock price is $12.31. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.35 after opening at $11.89. The stock’s lowest point was $11.87 before it closed at $11.87.

The Macerich Company’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $14.51 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during that time was $7.38, recorded on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Macerich Company (MAC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.69B and boasts a workforce of 650 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Macerich Company

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating The Macerich Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.50, with a change in price of +0.04. Similarly, The Macerich Company recorded 2,519,298 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.33%.

How MAC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAC stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

MAC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Macerich Company over the last 50 days is at 96.74%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.91% and 77.67%, respectively.

MAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.46%. The price of MAC increased 9.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.65%.