The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The GEO Group Inc.’s current trading price is -42.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.40 and $12.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.26 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is $7.16. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.23 after an opening price of $7.15. The stock briefly fell to $7.11 before ending the session at $7.17.

The GEO Group Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.44 on 12/01/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.40 on 08/01/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 920.99M and boasts a workforce of 15800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.80, with a change in price of -2.09. Similarly, The GEO Group Inc. recorded 2,005,144 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEO stands at 1.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.57.

GEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The GEO Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.88%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.61%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.87% and 36.15%, respectively.

GEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -34.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -37.74%. The price of GEO leaped by -3.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.32%.