Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Target Hospitality Corp.’s current trading price is -33.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.40 and $18.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.62 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the last three months.

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is currently priced at $12.27. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.72 after opening at $12.70. The day’s lowest price was $12.19 before the stock closed at $12.69.

In terms of market performance, Target Hospitality Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.48 on 01/12/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.40 on 11/07/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 921 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.25, with a change in price of -3.25. Similarly, Target Hospitality Corp. recorded 611,828 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TH stands at 0.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Target Hospitality Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.41%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.47% and 5.59%, respectively.

TH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TH has leaped by -15.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.12%.