RTX’s Market Whiplash: -5.11% YTD Decline, -2.29% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.96%. The price of RTX decreased -2.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.32%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) stock is currently valued at $95.76. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $97.6805 after opening at $96.42. The stock briefly dropped to $95.49 before ultimately closing at $96.32.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $104.91 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $80.27 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of RTX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current trading price is -8.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$80.27 and $104.91. The Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 5.44 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 4.28 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.37B and boasts a workforce of 182000 employees.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Raytheon Technologies Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.77, with a change in price of -4.75. Similarly, Raytheon Technologies Corporation recorded 4,354,329 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.73%.

RTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RTX stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

RTX Stock Stochastic Average

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.64%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.64% and 32.19%, respectively.