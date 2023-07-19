Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in RLAY Stock

The stock of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is currently priced at $12.11. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.24 after opening at $12.86. The day’s lowest price was $11.97 before the stock closed at $12.90.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.06 on 09/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.67 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of RLAY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -63.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.23%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.67 and $33.06. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.61 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Relay Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.42, with a change in price of -5.59. Similarly, Relay Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,486,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.58%.

Examining RLAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLAY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RLAY Stock Stochastic Average

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 66.85%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.23% and 63.57%, respectively.

RLAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RLAY has leaped by -5.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.