PAGP’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PAGP has fallen by 10.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.52%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) currently has a stock price of $15.39. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $15.44 after opening at $15.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $15.11 before it closed at $15.19.

The stock market performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $15.60 on 07/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.44, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of PAGP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current trading price is -1.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.44 and $15.60. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.49 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.07B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Plains GP Holdings L.P. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.78, with a change in price of +2.00. Similarly, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded 2,779,382 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.94%.

PAGP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGP stands at 5.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.72.

PAGP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. over the past 50 days is 92.24%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.70%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.51% and 82.53%, respectively, over the past 20 days.