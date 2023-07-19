OKTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Okta Inc.’s Future

Okta Inc. (OKTA) stock is currently valued at $71.75. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $71.1973 after opening at $70.69. The stock briefly dropped to $69.93 before ultimately closing at $70.84.

The market performance of Okta Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $110.94 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $44.12 on 11/04/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of OKTA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Okta Inc.’s current trading price is -35.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $44.12 and $110.94. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.96B and boasts a workforce of 5683 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Okta Inc.

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Okta Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 76.78, with a change in price of -1.58. Similarly, Okta Inc. recorded 2,604,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.15%.

Examining OKTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OKTA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

OKTA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Okta Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 17.33%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.92% and 39.72%, respectively.

OKTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.89%. The price of OKTA decreased -5.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.13%.