Navigating MLCO Stock: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Journey

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock is currently valued at $13.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.36 after opening at $13.28. The stock briefly dropped to $12.85 before ultimately closing at $13.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.45 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.72 on 10/28/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MLCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s current trading price is -10.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 175.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.72 to $14.45. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.96 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.60B and boasts a workforce of 16908 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.46, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited recorded 2,921,776 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.52%.

MLCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited over the last 50 days is 75.21%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 63.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.11% and 86.63%, respectively.

MLCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.55%. The price of MLCO increased 5.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.31%.