Las Vegas Sands Corp. Inc. (LVS) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LVS has fallen by 2.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.60%.

The current stock price for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is $60.00. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $60.34 after opening at $59.31. It dipped to a low of $59.31 before ultimately closing at $59.40.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $65.58 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $33.38, recorded on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of LVS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s current trading price is -8.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $33.38 and $65.58. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.89 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.46 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.25B and boasts a workforce of 35500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Las Vegas Sands Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.29, with a change in price of +2.65. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp. recorded 4,385,592 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.62%.

LVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 3.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.44.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Las Vegas Sands Corp. over the past 50 days is 65.11%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.94%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.40% and 86.51%, respectively, over the past 20 days.