Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Iris Energy Limited’s current trading price is -16.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 558.82%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.02 and $8.05. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 1.3 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.22 million over the last three months.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) currently has a stock price of $6.72. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.04 after opening at $6.89. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.49 before it closed at $7.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Iris Energy Limited has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.05 on 07/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.02, recorded on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 401.05M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.87, with a change in price of +3.47. Similarly, Iris Energy Limited recorded 1,077,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +106.77%.

How IREN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IREN stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IREN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Iris Energy Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 74.42%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.19% and 83.80%, respectively.

IREN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 437.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 267.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IREN has fallen by 103.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.44%.