International Paper Company (IP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. International Paper Company’s current trading price is -30.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $29.00 and $45.17. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.19 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.29 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for International Paper Company (IP) is $31.36. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $31.58 after opening at $30.82. It dipped to a low of $30.78 before ultimately closing at $30.99.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

International Paper Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $45.17 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $29.00 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

International Paper Company (IP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.03B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for International Paper Company

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating International Paper Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.40, with a change in price of -4.92. Similarly, International Paper Company recorded 3,129,473 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.56%.

How IP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IP stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

IP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of International Paper Company over the last 50 days is at 63.73%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 52.80%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.66% and 56.80%, respectively.

IP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IP has leaped by -1.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.07%.