Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -78.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.38 and $2.82. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.59 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 9.24 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has a stock price of $0.59. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.5661 after an opening price of $0.5405. The day’s lowest price was $0.5331, and it closed at $0.56.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.82 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.38 on 06/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.16M and boasts a workforce of 184 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7644, with a change in price of -0.7292. Similarly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 7,945,618 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INO stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 42.73%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.99% and 76.41%, respectively.

INO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -61.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INO has fallen by 21.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.84%.