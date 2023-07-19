HP Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -7.19% from 52-Week Low

HP Inc. (HPQ) currently has a stock price of $32.78. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $32.90 after opening at $32.79. The lowest recorded price for the day was $32.46 before it closed at $32.82.

HP Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $35.32 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $24.08 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of HPQ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. HP Inc.’s current trading price is -7.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.08 and $35.32. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.08B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For HP Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.80, with a change in price of +3.70. Similarly, HP Inc. recorded 7,364,396 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.72%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

HP Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.14%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.91% and 79.89%, respectively.

HPQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HPQ has fallen by 5.40%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.00%.