Holley Inc. (HLLY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Holley Inc.’s current trading price is -52.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 223.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.88 and $12.68. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.38 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.59 million observed over the last three months.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) currently has a stock price of $6.08. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.13 after opening at $5.65. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.54 before it closed at $5.55.

The market performance of Holley Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $12.68 on 07/28/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.88, recorded on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Holley Inc. (HLLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 146.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 725.71M and boasts a workforce of 1622 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.04, with a change in price of +3.88. Similarly, Holley Inc. recorded 665,865 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +176.36%.

How HLLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLLY stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

HLLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Holley Inc. over the last 50 days is at 98.72%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.34% and 86.65%, respectively.

HLLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 186.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 137.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HLLY has fallen by 70.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.18%.