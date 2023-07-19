Franklin Resources Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) currently stands at $29.75. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $29.60 after starting at $28.99. The stock’s lowest price was $28.90 before closing at $29.48.

Franklin Resources Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.37 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $20.24 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of BEN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Franklin Resources Inc.’s current trading price is -13.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $20.24 to $34.37. In the Financial sector, the Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.96 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.17B and boasts a workforce of 9200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.54, with a change in price of unch. Similarly, Franklin Resources Inc. recorded 3,216,684 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.02%.

Examining BEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEN stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

BEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Franklin Resources Inc. over the last 50 days is 96.81%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.61% and 87.14%, respectively.

BEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.12%. The price of BEN fallen by 10.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.63%.