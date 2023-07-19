EGIO’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EGIO has fallen by 71.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.04%.

At present, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has a stock price of $0.81. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.8599 after an opening price of $0.8276. The day’s lowest price was $0.783, and it closed at $0.84.

Edgio Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.88 on 08/26/22 and a low of $0.45 for the same time frame on 06/16/23.

52-week price history of EGIO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Edgio Inc.’s current trading price is -79.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.45 and $3.88. The Edgio Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.56 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 177.96M and boasts a workforce of 980 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7087, with a change in price of -0.4432. Similarly, Edgio Inc. recorded 1,325,894 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.46%.

EGIO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EGIO stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

EGIO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Edgio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.37% and 90.68%, respectively.