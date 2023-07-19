CYN Stock Update: Cyngn Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Cyngn Inc. (CYN) currently stands at $0.91. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.98 after starting at $0.98. The stock’s lowest price was $0.867 before closing at $0.95.

Cyngn Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.72 on 08/22/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.58 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of CYN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Cyngn Inc.’s current trading price is -47.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.98%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.58 and $1.72. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.32 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.00M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0680, with a change in price of -0.0529. Similarly, Cyngn Inc. recorded 144,439 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.49%.

Examining CYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CYN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cyngn Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 23.18%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.52%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.76% and 15.93%, respectively.

CYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.53%. The price of CYN leaped by -24.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.65%.