Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cardlytics Inc.’s current trading price is -45.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 285.60%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.57 and $18.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.87 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has a stock price of $9.91. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.9385 after an opening price of $9.20. The day’s lowest price was $9.11, and it closed at $9.05.

Cardlytics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.21 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.57 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 359.53M and boasts a workforce of 489 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.67, with a change in price of +3.74. Similarly, Cardlytics Inc. recorded 1,782,007 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDLX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

CDLX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cardlytics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.03%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.49% and 85.55% respectively.

CDLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 71.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 97.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CDLX has fallen by 57.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.34%.