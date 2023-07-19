American Superconductor Corporation Inc. (AMSC) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 111.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMSC has fallen by 14.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.42%.

At present, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has a stock price of $7.80. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.30 after an opening price of $7.05. The day’s lowest price was $7.01, and it closed at $6.72.

The market performance of American Superconductor Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.58 on 07/18/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.20 on 12/12/22.

52-week price history of AMSC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. American Superconductor Corporation’s current trading price is 2.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.61%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.20 and $7.58. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.91 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 74.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 240.94M and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.05, with a change in price of +2.65. Similarly, American Superconductor Corporation recorded 182,821 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.46%.

AMSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMSC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMSC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for American Superconductor Corporation over the last 50 days is 89.11%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.82% and 72.82%, respectively.