Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -96.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -15.34%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.23 and $6.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.45 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) is $0.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2248 after an opening price of $0.224. The stock briefly fell to $0.1945 before ending the session at $0.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.18 on 10/10/22 and the lowest value was $0.23 on 07/18/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.48M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8829, with a change in price of -3.8535. Similarly, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. recorded 371,015 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.15%.

ALPS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.31%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 0.58% and 1.65%, respectively.

ALPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -96.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -96.26%. The price of ALPS leaped by -66.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -29.82%.