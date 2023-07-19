ADN’s Stock Market Adventure: -48.23% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -48.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -51.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADN has fallen by 24.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.36%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) currently has a stock price of $0.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.9998 after opening at $0.882. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.882 before it closed at $0.84.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.26 on 09/21/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.55, recorded on 06/30/23.

52-week price history of ADN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -78.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.55 and $4.26. The Utilities sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.21 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.61 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.07M and boasts a workforce of 175 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9689, with a change in price of -0.9029. Similarly, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded 1,017,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.07%.

ADN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ADN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 66.74%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 86.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.41% and 65.54%, respectively.