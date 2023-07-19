ADC Therapeutics SA: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

The present stock price for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is $1.50. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.605 after an opening price of $1.57. The stock briefly fell to $1.50 before ending the session at $1.57.

ADC Therapeutics SA ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.82 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.50 on 07/18/23.

52-week price history of ADCT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ADC Therapeutics SA’s current trading price is -86.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.50 to $10.82. In the Healthcare sector, the ADC Therapeutics SA’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.49 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.17M and boasts a workforce of 317 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3139, with a change in price of -2.6500. Similarly, ADC Therapeutics SA recorded 586,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.86%.

Examining ADCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADCT stands at 9.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.61.

ADCT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ADC Therapeutics SA over the last 50 days is 0.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.66% and 3.93%, respectively.

ADCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -60.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -70.00%. The price of ADCT leaped by -35.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.92%.